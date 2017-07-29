Venezuela’s shield-bearing protesters

Venezuelan protesters blocked streets on Saturday, July 29, in a last-ditch effort to derail the election of a legislative superbody that opponents of President Nicolas Maduro say will give the Socialist leader a stranglehold on power.

The oil-rich but recession-racked country has been gripped by four months of protests against Maduro that have left more than 110 dead in confrontations against security forces, who have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

Ahead of Sunday’s election, here’s a look at Venezuela’s young protesters, who, drawing inspiration from Ukraine’s 2013-14 revolt, don Viking-like shields in battles with security. (Reuters)

Photography by Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

