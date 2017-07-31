Venezuela braces for a day of fresh violence in wake of Maduro 'power grab' victory

An explosive device was detonated at protests in Caracas - AFP

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory on Monday in an internationally criticised election for an assembly to rewrite the constitution, but the opposition cried fraud and vowed to keep protesting despite a deadly crackdown.

Ten people were killed in a wave of bloodshed that swept Venezuela on Sunday as Maduro defied an opposition boycott and international condemnation - including the threat of new US sanctions - to hold elections for a powerful new "Constituent Assembly."

The country was bracing itself on Monday morning for another wave of violent protests, which have now been erupting for months.

View photos Anti-government activists set up barricades during a protest against the elections for a Constituent Assembly in Caracas Credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images More

On Sunday, protesters attacked polling stations and barricaded streets around the country, drawing a bloody response from security forces, who opened fire with live ammunition in some cases.

Despite the boycott and the unrest, the head of the National Electoral Council, Tibisay Lucena - one of 13 Maduro allies already slapped with sanctions by US President Donald Trump's administration - said there had been "extraordinary turnout" of more than eight million voters, 41.5 percent of the electorate.

This figure is disputed by the opposition, who say that 88% of Venezuelans abstained.

View photos Nicolas Maduro celebrates the results of "Constituent Assembly", in Caracas Credit: AFP More

Dressed in bright red, his fist clenched and face beaming, Maduro hailed it as a win in a speech to hundreds of cheering supporters in central Caracas.

"It is the biggest vote the revolution has ever scored in its 18-year history," he said, referring to the year his late mentor, Hugo Chavez, came to power.

"What the hell do we care what Trump says?"

View photos A Bolivarian National Police agent was wounded in an explosion in the street in Caracas Credit: EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ More