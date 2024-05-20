Vendors with the Farmers’ Market on Broadway raise concerns about schedule changes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some vendors with the Farmers’ Market on Broadway in Green Bay are frustrated with the organization’s decision to only have certain vendors there for half the season.

With the farmers’ market days away, vendors are gearing up for the summer season, but some like Samuel Rosado with Gourmet Corn Yucatan Cuisine and Settlement Bar & Grill, will only be there half the time.

Rosado explained his frustration saying, “Thank God I have this business and I have other events, but they are effecting other vendors that live off that income. They are going to effect my 2 employees that are normally there every Wednesday that are now going to be there half of the time.”

The decision comes as a construction project to Green Bay’s Public Market nears. Rosado says he’s been a vendor at the market for the last 8 years and has had great success from the event. Because of his seniority and demand at the market, Rosado says he is confused why his schedule was cut.

“I am okay that you are going to lose some spots for the construction, but what was the process of elimination to pick 14 people. Why pick my truck that is very successful there?”, he says.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications with On Broadway Mary Rhode issued a statement saying:

“On Broadway, Inc. events serve as small business incubators. The Farmers’ Market on Broadway receives far more applications every year than we can accept into the market and each year requires potential vendors to reapply; there is not guaranteed admittance. Prior to each market season, a committee reviews submitted applications and despite the size of our market, over 100 of those applicants still need to be turned away each year.

The vendor selection process is carefully handled to deconflict product selection, including food trucks, and balance the vendor categories to keep not only the integrity of our market, now going into our 21st year, but also offer the best experience for the 10,000+ people who attend each week.

“Reducing some of the selected vendors to a half-season this year was an intentional decision. Partially due to Green Bay Public Market construction street closures, On Broadway, Inc. chose to offer a half season option to allow more small business owners the chance to cultivate their business and serve a large audience. This decision was communicated to the selected vendor list two months ago.”

The Farmers’ Market takes place every Wednesday from now until the end of September.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.