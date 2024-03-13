Vendor fair brings opportunities, resources to local EBR minority owned businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPRPOUD) — The Louisiana Minority Business Development Agency and East Baton Rouge City-Parish are making efforts to help minority businesses in the area.

Latoya Johnson, owner of Fierce Beauty by Toy, a cosmetics business in East Baton Rouge Parish was in attendance at the Raising Cane’s River Center for a vendor fair on Tuesday.

Johnson said she hopes the event helps her defeat struggles she faces as a minority small business owner.

“We have to find ways to make sure we get our business credit right or, you know, and make sure that we can find out about other grant opportunities that are out there to help us get the inventory and the marketing, to kind of get the exposure,” Johnson said.

Wiley Brazier V, is the owner of We Greaux People, a technology company that is more than a business to the area. The company helps those unemployed with access of certification and a free computer, a process that was initiated through an event like this one.

“We are an eligible training provider through the Louisiana Workforce Commission, and I actually learned about them through an event like this,” Brazier said.

Charletta Fortson, executive director of Louisiana Minority Business Development Agency, is excited to bring the event to the community. Fortson said the mission of the event is more than networking opportunities and hopes people attend them to learn about available resources.

“Most of these services are free. The first step is recognizing our understanding that they’re here. And then the second step is just registering and becoming a client of these different organizations,” Fortson said.

