Velda City woman arrested for fatal shooting and burglary

PAGEDALE, Mo. – Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman on murder and burglary charges following a deadly shooting in Velda City. The victim, 32-year-old Jordan Armstrong, was found shot at around 9:30 p.m. last night in a residence near Lucas and Hunt and Lexington.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting. The suspect is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

