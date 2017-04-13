The Velar Will be Range Rover's Best-Selling Car

From Road & Track

Range Rover has often been the go-to brand for the wealthy looking for a big comfortable mode of transportation that can also drive through an unpaved mountain at a moment's notice. But because not everyone has the $90,000 necessary for a flagship Range Rover, the brand has released more economical models to fill the gap. The latest one is this, the Velar.

The Range Rover Velar, at first glance, may not seem any different than its bigger, more expensive Range Rover Sport sibling. The shape and fascia are generally the same, all the way down to the headlight design.

But contrary to its looks, the Velar actually sits on a Jaguar F-Pace chassis. The size slots perfectly between the Evoque and Sport, filling the gap in Land Rover's luxury lineup.

Like the F-Pace, the Velar will be available with a turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine, a four-cylinder turbodiesel, and a 380-horsepower supercharged V6.

Range Rover says the Velar-like every other Range Rover-will have some seriously competent off-road capabilities. Terrain Response and Active Progress Control modes, as well as a self-leveling air suspension, will be available as options. But even as standard, the Velar should be able to wade and crawl with the best of them.

At a starting price of $50,895, the Velar will fall squarely in the white space between the Evoque and Sport in terms of price as well. Sitting in the sweet spot for many buyers, the Velar will surely be one of Land Rover's best-selling vehicles.

Once you throw in those clever Tesla-style flush door handles, and there's no doubt the American public will fall in love.

