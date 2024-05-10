What vehicles were stolen most often in the US in 2023? Here’s what a study found

A new car has risen to the top of the most stolen vehicle rankings in 2023, overtaking trucks that held the number one spot in previous years, a study found.

Researchers at the National Insurance Crime Bureau found the Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen more than any other vehicle in the U.S. in 2023.

The study looked at the vehicle thefts reported to authorities using data from the National Crime Information Center, a spokesperson for the bureau told McClatchy News.

Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas were the top two spots by far, with the Kia Optima coming in third place, followed by a Chevrolet Silverado truck in fourth.

These rankings departed from a trend seen for the last few years in which trucks made by Chevy and Ford were the top two most stolen vehicles, often followed by Hondas.

Social media is partly to blame for the rise in Hyundai and Kia thefts, the bureau said. Many Hyundais and Kias lacked anti-theft immobilizers, which social media users exploited in how-to videos.

In response to the “theft epidemic,” Kia and Hyundai implemented the immobilizer in their newer vehicles, according to court documents filed in California.

Some blamed the car manufacturers, including plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against the companies. Others blamed social media users and platforms themselves.

“Everyday consumers are being victimized by criminals using social media platforms to learn their newest illegal tricks and techniques,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Some platforms are not doing enough to protect innocent victims from unnecessary harm.”

The recent study from the bureau also analyzed geographic data to find which states had the highest rates of reported vehicle theft by population.

Washington, D.C., was an outlier with 1,149.71 thefts reported per 100,000 people. Colorado, Nevada and Washington state were the next highest, according to the study.

“This report comes after another NICB trend analysis, which indicated that the U.S. is still experiencing a surge in vehicle theft rates that started at the onset of the pandemic,” researchers said. “This past year, the nation saw another increase as vehicle theft claims rose 1 percent from 2022 to 2023.”

The bureau offers tips to avoid vehicle thefts:

“Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Hide valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

If your vehicle is stolen, call law enforcement and your insurer immediately because reporting a vehicle as soon as possible after it is stolen increases the chance of recovery.”

