Vehicles Scorched in New Mexico as Deadly Wildfires Continue

Two wildfires burning near Ruidoso, New Mexico, killed at least one person and damaged an estimated 1,400 structures, local media reported, as efforts to tackle the blazes continued on Wednesday, June 19.

According to local officials, the South Fork and Salt fires broke out near Ruidoso on Monday and burned a combined 23,406 acres (36.5 sq miles) and were zero percent contained by Wednesday morning.

This footage was captured by Eric Portillo, who said it was filmed in Ruidoso on Tuesday evening. Credit: Eric Portillo/Hecho X Jrz via Storyful