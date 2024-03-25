Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Mar. 25—Police received a report at 9:42 a.m. Saturday of a person who was recorded on camera going through vehicles on the 1000 block of St. Joseph Avenue.

Police received a report at 5:34 p.m. Saturday of two vehicles that were rummaged through at 1218 Frank Hall Drive. Items were reported missing.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 9:03 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Martin Road and West Richway Drive.

Juveniles cited for marijuana

Police cited two juveniles for possession of marijuana under 21 at 2:35 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

15 cited for underage drinking

Fifteen individuals were cited for underage drinking at 11:51 p.m. Friday at 300 E. Second St.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 11:11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea of a dog bite that had occurred somewhere outside city limits.

Vehicle reported damaged

A minivan was reported vandalized at 12:47 p.m. Saturday at 909 Janson St. The front window was shattered and tires were popped.

1 arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Jose Guadalupe Garza Jr., 52, for a harassment restraining order violation at 11:03 p.m. Saturday at 210 E. Front St.