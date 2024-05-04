Is your vehicle a target for thieves? See the 15 makes, models stolen the most in Wichita

Although Kia Soul and Hyundai Sonata were the top stolen vehicles in Wichita in the first two months of this year, Chevrolet Silverado was the most stolen vehicle in Wichita overall from January 2020 through February.

There were 584 Silverado trucks stolen during the four-year period, or 5.6% of all 10,375 vehicle thefts, according to an analysis of Wichita Police Department data. Honda Accord was second with 354 thefts, followed by Honda Civic and CRX with 343. Dodge Ram 1500 pickups came in fourth with 229, followed by Ford F-250 with 217.

For all of 2023, there were 156 Silverados stolen. Dodge Ram 1500 came in second with 78 reported thefts, and Ford F-250 was third at 68 thefts. The Silverados account for nearly 7% of all 2,339 vehicle thefts reported to Wichita police in 2023.

What’s happening nationally

The trend in Wichita is similar to what’s happening nationally.

Chevrolet Silverados and then Ford F-series trucks were the No. 1 and No. 2 stolen vehicles nationwide in 2022, according to the latest available data by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The Chevy and Ford trucks were also the most purchased new and used vehicles in 2023 and 2022, according to magazines Car and Driver and Autoweek.

In 2022, Honda Civic and Honda Accord were the third and fourth most stolen vehicles, followed by Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Elantra and Kia Optima, according to the NICB. Neither Hyundai or Kia had a vehicle in the Top 10 in any other year going back to 2016.

Although Kia and Hyundai thefts in Wichita are done by a mix of youth and adults, Wichita Police Department Lt. Kim Warehime, who heads the agency’s auto theft section, says Wichita’s truck thieves are almost all adults stealing for financial gain.

Why are so many Kias and Hyundais being stolen in Wichita? It’s that online challenge

“Some are being stripped and parted out,” she said. “They will take the doors off of one truck and put on another. Or they will take the bed of the truck and put (it) on another … Some are taken to another state and sold.”

She cautioned anyone buying a vehicle off of Facebook Marketplace to check whether it’s stolen. People can call any of the police bureaus during normal business hours to see if a vehicle identification number comes back stolen, although thieves can change VINs to hide that.

You can also do a title check and have your insurance company inspect the VIN.

Top 15 vehicles stolen in Wichita

Here is a list of the Top 15 make and model vehicles stolen in Wichita from 2020 through February. The number is how many have been stolen during that time.

Chevrolet Silverado, 584 Honda Accord, 354 Honda Civic (and CRX), 343 Dodge Ram 1500 (pickup), 229 Ford F-250, 217 GMC Sierra, 193 Ford F-150, 171 Honda CRV, 162 Chevrolet Impala, 161 Chevrolet C/K 1500, 159 Ford F-350, 151 Ford Fusion, 140 Toyota Camry, 132 Hyundai Sonata, 128 Hyundai Elantra, 126

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle

Is your vehicle a target for thieves? See the 15 makes, models stolen the most in Wichita

What are the most expensive vehicles stolen in Wichita? Here are some of them