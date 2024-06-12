Vehicle repossession leads to deadly shooting, one arrest, Richland County sheriff says

A 20-year-old is accused of committing an early-morning murder in Columbia on Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Raheem Deangelo Jackson in the killing of a 46-year-old man in the 7200 block of Fairmont Road, located in southeast Columbia, just outside the city limits off Leesburg Road. Neither a more precise time for the shooting nor the identity of the victim have been disclosed.

“The investigation revealed that the shooting was as a result of a towing company repossessing a vehicle,” the sheriff’s department said in a release. “The investigation is still ongoing. The RCSD is asking that anyone who may have been there or has any information about the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Department or crime stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously through crimesc.com.”

Jackson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. He was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.