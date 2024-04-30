Vehicle reported damaged and other reports

Apr. 30—Police received a report of a back window that was reported broken out of a vehicle at 1:34 p.m. Monday at 902 S. First Ave. The vehicle was believed to have been part of a hit-and-run and was pushed into the garage, causing damage to the garage door.

Scam reported

Deputies received a report at 8:09 a.m. Monday of a person who had been scammed out of money in Albert Lea.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Virl Burdette Deal III, 45, on an arrest and detain hold at 9:38 a.m. Monday at 428 St. Thomas Ave.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Richard Dwayne Kay, 56, for disorderly conduct and disorderly house after receiving a report at 10:48 p.m. Monday of a person outside screaming at 431 Maurice Ave.

Person reported shooting paintballs

Police received a report of an individual who shot multiple paintballs at a person and their house at 11:19 p.m. Monday at 836 S. Newton Ave.