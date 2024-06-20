Vehicle pursuit in Thurston County ends in discovery of possibly stolen cannabis

A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy’s pursuit of a vehicle that began Wednesday morning ended in not just the arrest of two, but the discovery of cannabis that may be tied to a recent armed robbery of a dispensary, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle near Marvin Road because it was driving with no taillights, according to the Facebook post. The suspects did a U-turn and fled, and the deputy began the pursuit.

The suspects continued to flee north on Interstate 5 to Exit 122 in Pierce County, where they tried to exit the freeway but hit a sign instead, according to the post. The deputy could not take the exit but kept a visual on the suspects as other units caught up in the pursuit.

When they arrived, other deputies took custody of a male suspect near the vehicle, according to the post. The man had two warrants for his arrest: one warrant for attempting to elude in Pierce County, and a disorderly conduct felony escape warrant for second-degree assault.

Lakewood Police K9 officers located the other suspect, a woman, who had hidden in some bushes, according to the post. The woman was carrying a backpack with cannabis, oxycodone pills, a scale and a stolen gun, deputies reported.

Both suspects were arrested for possessing cannabis with intent to deliver, and the female suspect was also arrested for possessing a stolen gun, according to the post.

A search of the vehicle revealed a “large” amount of cannabis and evidence tying that cannabis to a recent armed robbery, according to the post. An investigation is ongoing, the post says.