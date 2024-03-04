Vehicle pursuit ends in Brownwood home crash, leading to foot chase

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two 19-year-olds were apprehended following a vehicular pursuit that ended in the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a residence, followed by a foot chase through multiple backyards.

On March 1st, at approximately 1:00 p.m., detectives from the Brownwood Police Department received a notification from Texas DPS investigators regarding a wanted individual. According to a press release on Brownwoodnews.com, the detectives were informed that the suspect was residing in a south Brownwood residence and were given four possible locations.

During their investigation, detectives spotted the suspect with another woman in the 1300 block of 13th Street. The two women got in a vehicle and then drove to the Dollar General on U.S. Highway 377 South.

Officers prepared to detain the suspects as the vehicle pulled into a parking space. However, the suspect accelerated the vehicle in reverse, nearly striking a police officer who was on foot. The driver then fled through the grass onto a side street and officers persued the vehicle.

The police chased a vehicle through several areas of South Brownwood. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle collided with a pickup truck in the vicinity of Austin Avenue and Magnolia Street but continued to flee. The vehicle then turned onto residential streets and eventually crashed into a house located in the 600 block of Roanoke.

Both women exited the vehicle and fled on foot through backyards, jumping several fences. Officers were able to end the foot pursuit in the 3000 block of Hemphill Street.

19-year-old Jasirah Thomas and 19-year-old Karamiah Applin of Houston were arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail.

19-year-old Jasirah Thomas – Courtesy of the Brown County Jail

19-year-old Karamiah Applin – Courtesy of the Brown County Jail

Jasirah Thomas was charged with evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest detention, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, accident involving damage to vehicle and reckless driving. She is being held on a total bond of $35,000.

Karamiah Applin was charged with possession of majiuana, evading arrest detention and parole violation. She is being held on a total bond of $8,000.

