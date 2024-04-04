Vehicle pursuit between Duenweg and Galena ends in flames

JOPLIN, Mo. — A stolen vehicle pursuit through multiple cities, which also crossed state lines, ends in flames.

Police tell us it started Wednesday night (4/3) in Duenweg.

The stolen vehicle traveled through Webb city, into Joplin, then to Galena before traveling back into Joplin and ending at 7th St. and Schifferdecker Ave. after 10:30 p.m.

FOUR STATES CRIME…

Police tell us the suspect is in custody, although the person’s identity has not been released.

We’ll provide updates as they become available.

