Vehicle identified in Jasper County hit-and-run that killed Hardeeville karate instructor

Six weeks after a hit-and-run killed a bicyclist from Hardeeville, the South Carolina Highway Patrol has narrowed down a possible make and model of the suspect vehicle that fled the remote Jasper County highway.

Troopers are searching for a metallic gray Chevrolet Silverado made between 1999 and 2004 with possible damage to its front end, right side and windshield, according to a flyer released Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened between 10:50 p.m. on April 27 and 6:10 a.m. the following morning. Highway Patrol spokesperson Trooper Nick Pye said the bicyclist and unknown driver were both traveling east on S.C. 46 near Coleman Loop, slightly southeast of Hardeeville town limits. The truck struck the bike and fled the scene, continuing east toward S.C. 170.

Terrence Davis, 61, was identified as the bicyclist killed in the collision. Jasper County Coroner Willie P. Aiken estimated he died of blunt force trauma around 4:00 a.m. Monday. His body was discovered around 6 a.m. by a motorist heading to work, the coroner said.

S.C. 46 (Plantation Drive) is a relatively remote state highway with a speed limit of 55 mph. There is no known traffic camera coverage in the vicinity of the crash. A previously released flyer from Highway Patrol put the fatal crash in front of PBG of South Carolina, Inc., a general contracting company whose office at 2555 Plantation Drive appears to have security cameras on its exterior.

A Detroit native, Davis joined the Air Force early in life and became a decorated member of the U.S. Boxing Team, according to his obituary. After working as a bodyguard and running his own after-school martial arts program for underprivileged children, he moved with his wife to Beaufort, where he taught boxing and kung fu under the name “Master Davis World-Class Kickboxing.” A number of social media posts in the wake of his death demanded “justice for Karate Man,” his locally known nickname.

Anyone with information about the April 28 hit-and-run is encouraged to submit anonymous tips to the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501, or the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.

