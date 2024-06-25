Vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed Theodore woman

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a Theodore woman.

An ALEA spokesperson said the agency believes a 2016-2023 Mercedes GLC was involved in the crash that killed 34-year-old Christine D. Arwood while she was riding a bicycle on June 10.

Arwood was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, but the alleged motorist drove away before law enforcement arrived.

The wreck occurred on Alabama 193 near the 17-mile marker, about 12 miles north of Dauphin Island in Mobile County.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the ALEA Highway Patrol Division at 251-660-2300.

