Vehicle goes off cliff following head-on collision near Lake Isabella: CHP

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle went off a cliff after being involved in a head-on collision Thursday night in Lake Isabella, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

According to CHP, two sedans collided head-on just after 8:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 178 near Paradise Cove. One sedan went off a cliff in the area after the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

All lanes of the highway are blocked due to the collision, CHP said.

This is a developing story.

