Vehicle fleeing police involved in fatal crash near Drexel

May 21—At least one person is dead after a vehicle fleeing police during a traffic stop Monday night in Montgomery County was involved in a crash.

The crash took place at the intersection of West Third Street and U.S. 35 near Drexel. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if there were any other injuries.

Preliminary details indicate the vehicle had fled from another law enforcement jurisdiction earlier in the day, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Deputies working the Project Safe Neighborhood Targeted Enforcement detail attempted to stop the vehicle near Free Pike and North Gettysburg Avenue.

The vehicle fled from deputies and air support started tracking it, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.