Vehicle up in flames after crash on Gulf Beach Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A crash on Gulf Beach Highway left two drivers with serious injuries and a car up in flames, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers with the FHP responded to County Road 292A (Gulf Beach Highway) and Casa Maria Lane around 9:05 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Investigations indicate that one Honda Sedan was traveling westbound on County Road 292A. Another Honda was traveling eastbound. According to reports, the Honda Sedan traveling westbound failed to successfully make a turn, causing it to enter the eastbound travel lane. The vehicle collided with the eastbound Honda and knocked it into the shoulder.

The eastbound Honda became engulfed in flames, according to reports. The westbound Honda came to rest in the travel lanes of County Road 292A.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

