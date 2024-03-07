Vehicle fire shuts down State Road 16 near Penney Farms in Clay County, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a vehicle fire on State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs.

This is happening near County Road 218 near Penney Farms just west of the Clay County Fairgrounds.

The road is closed in both directions, FHP said on its traffic conditions website.

FHP arrived on the scene at 1:10 p.m. and a viewer told Action News Jax that the road is still closed.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor the situation and will let you know when the road reopens.

