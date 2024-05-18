Vehicle fire shuts down southbound I-335 in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – First responders were called to the scene of a vehicle fire on I-335 Saturday afternoon.

A vehicle was reportedly on fire at 3:08 p.m. on May 18 on I-335 between mile marker 172 and 171 around three miles north of the Auburn area, according to kandrive.gov. All southbound lanes were closed due to the incident. By 3:40 p.m. on May 18, the roadway was reopened.

More information will be added here as it becomes available.

