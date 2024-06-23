Vehicle on fire closes I-10 West near Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle on fire has closed all lanes of Interstate 10 West before Fabens at Mile Marker 53, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The clearing time is until further notice, according to TxDOT. The backup is to Tornillo Road.

This is a developing story and we will update it once we learn more.

