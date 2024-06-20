Vehicle on fire at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle is on fire at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) Wednesday evening, June 19, according to fire dispatch.

KTSM viewer Christian Briones captured the following video where the vehicle appears to be on the Mexican side of the bridge.

Fire dispatch said details are limited at this time.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.

