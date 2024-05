HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 64 eastbound near Mercury Boulevard has closed the right lane and shoulder Thursday evening, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The vehicle fire took place at mile marker 262.7, and VDOT said drivers can expect delays in the area.

A VDOT camera in the area showed light traffic.

