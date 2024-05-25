Vehicle on fire on I-264 near Independence Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 264 eastbound near Independence Boulevard Saturday has closed one lane, the right shoulder and the entrance ramp, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The incident is at I-264 mile marker 16.8, with first responders on the scene as of 7:30 p.m.

Traffic appeared to be moving slowly in the three left lanes near the scene of the fire.

