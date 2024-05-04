Vehicle fire on I-24E leads to lane closures, delays in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday afternoon motorists are backed up for miles along Interstate 24 due to a vehicle fire in Davidson County.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the vehicle fire was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at mile marker 55.4 on I-24 East.

By 3:20 p.m., TDOT’s traffic cameras were still showing heavy smoke coming from what appeared to be a tractor-trailer stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate, with multiple emergency vehicles surrounding it.

As of 3:30 p.m., the eastbound right two lanes, right shoulder, and exit ramp are closed on I-24 near Harding Place, according to TDOT.

Meanwhile, based on TDOT’s online traffic map, eastbound motorists are running into delays past mile marker 53 while westbound motorists are running into delays as far away as mile marker 58.

News 2 reached out to the Nashville Fire Department for more information about this incident, including the condition of the driver involved in it. However, no additional details have been released about the vehicle fire.

This is a developing story.

