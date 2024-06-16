Vehicle falls off upper deck of parking garage in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A vehicle fell off of the top deck of a parking garage in the Bronx on Sunday, according to police.

The vehicle fell through the wall of the upper deck by 10 W 225th St. Deegan Expressway and Broadway around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Citizen video showed a hole in the wall of the parking deck near a Target with the vehicle on the ground.

Police said there were no injuries.

