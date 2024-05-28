Vehicle drives off Interstate 10 in Whitewater, crashes into gate

An ambulance was requested in Whitewater on Tuesday after a vehicle drove off Interstate 10.

The incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol traffic records.

The driver was traveling westbound when the vehicle went off the right shoulder west of Haugen-Lehmann Way near Mile Marker 22, landing in a dirt area and crashing into a gate, according to CHP records. An ambulance and tow truck were called to the scene shortly afterward.

Information about the nature of any injuries was not immediately available.

SigAlert.com showed traffic flowing normally around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Vehicle drives off Interstate 10 in Whitewater, crashes into gate