Vehicle crushes man to death at South Natomas hotel, Sacramento police say

A vehicle crushed a man to death Thursday at a South Natomas hotel, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were called to Extended Stay America hotel on the 2800 block of Gateway Oaks Drive, the city’s Metro Center neighborhood, after the victim’s girlfriend reported a vehicle fell on him in the parking lot.

Police and fire personnel arrived and rendered medical aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Police Department.

The man’s identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after next-of-kin notification.

It’s unclear why the vehicle fell on top of the man. Officers are investigating the incident.