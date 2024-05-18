Vehicle crushed after being hit by Amtrak in North Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Route 265 South in North Tonawanda is closed due to a crash, according to the NITECC.

Sources told News 4 that a vehicle was hit by a train near Riverview and Washington Street. The vehicle was crushed.

Amtrak said the train was traveling from New York City and heading towards Niagara Falls.

It has not yet been confirmed if anyone was hurt.

