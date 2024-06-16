Vehicle crashes into house after hitting pole in Washington County

A vehicle left major damage to a house in Washington County after smashing into it.

Members of the Charleroi Fire Department said they were called to Arlington Avenue in Speers Borough Saturday evening after a vehicle hit a pole and then ricocheted into a nearby house.

When they arrived on scene a woman was still trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters were able to rescue her and say she was not injured.

The majority of the damage was done to the garage attached to the home. The vehicle also went under a concrete patio which was jostled and appeared slightly out of place.

When the pole was hit a power line was knocked loose, causing a power surge which triggered an unrelated alarm at a nearby business, firefighters said.

The Charleroi Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

There were no reported injuries.

