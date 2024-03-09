Vehicle crashes into a home in Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect fled on foot after crashing their vehicle into a home in Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers say the collision took place in the area of Clay Street and Peach Avenue in Fresno. A white car collided with a home in the area, provoking damage to the property.

CHP says the suspect ran away on foot. Only one resident suffered minor scrapes and was taken to the hospital for observation.

The California Highway Patrol officers remind the public to drive responsibly and ensure everyone’s safety on the road. They also say that, for those involved in a crash, the law requires them to stay at the scene and, at a minimum, exchange information with the other involved party.

