Vehicle crash on VA-24 in Bedford County cleared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– VDOT reports the vehicle crash on VA-24 in Bedford County has been cleared.

All lanes have been reopened.

–

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on VA-24 in Bedford County due to a vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain Drive and Mountain View Road.

As of 11: 01 a.m., all east and west lanes are closed.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.