Vehicle crash causing three-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on I-81 in Rockbridge County due to a vehicle crash near mile marker 178.3.

As of 11:53 a.m., the north left lane and left shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately three miles.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

