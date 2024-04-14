Vehicle crash on US-220 North in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– VDOT reports the vehicle crash on US-220 in Botetourt County has been cleared.
–
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on US-220 in Botetourt County due to a vehicle crash near Trinity Road.
As of 4:56 p.m., lan closures exist in the area.
WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.