Vehicle crash on I-81 North causing nearly three-mile backup in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on I-81 in Roanoke County due to a vehicle crash near mile marker 131.4.

As of 5:45 p.m., the north right lanes and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are close to three miles long.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is available.

