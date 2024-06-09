Vehicle crash on I-77 North in Carroll County cleared

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– VDOT has cleared the vehicle crash on I-77 in Carroll County.

The north left shoulder and left lane have been reopened.

–

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on I-77 in Carroll County due to a vehicle crash near mile marker 11.7.

As of 12:58 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are currently around one mile.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

