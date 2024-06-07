Vehicle collision near Boise leaves teenage driver dead. Crash is being investigated

A teenage driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Boise early Friday, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Cartwright Road just after midnight Friday, Lauren Montague, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, told the Idaho Statesman by email.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital, where the 17-year-old driver died from their injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Information about the driver’s identity hasn’t been released. The Sheriff’s Office said the crash is under investigation by its crash reconstruction unit.