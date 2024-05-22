The vehicle pursuit that led multiple law enforcement agencies to converge on downtown Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon is connected to a homicide that occurred earlier this month at Taco Bell.

According to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department, several firearms were recovered and three male suspects, ages 17, 18 and 19, were arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an additional suspect.

Milwaukee Police Department officers and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seen near North Broadway Street on Tuesday in downtown Milwaukee. Three male suspects have been arrested in connection to a May 5 homicide at a Taco Bell.

Stanley Smith Jr., 41, was shot and killed in the May 5 incident that occurred around dinner time in the parking lot of Taco Bell, located at the intersection of North 56th Street and West North Avenue, near the border with Wauwatosa.

A 30-year-old person also sustained a "minor injury" and refused medical treatment, according to Milwaukee police.

A shooting on May 5 in the parking lot of a Milwaukee Taco Bell resulted in the death of 41-year-old Stanley Smith Jr.

The pursuit that ended in downtown Milwaukee began around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of West Lisbon Avenue when officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to the homicide and attempted to make a stop.

The driver refused and the pursuit ensued, ending at the 700 block of North Milwaukee Street. The three suspects were arrested as they entered a parking lot. The vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen.

Jessica Van Egeren is a general assignment reporter with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She can be reached at jvanegeren@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Vehicle chase ends with 3 arrests related to Taco Bell shooting