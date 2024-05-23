Vehicle fire on Fairystone Park Highway cleared

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– VDOT reports the vehicle fire on Fairystone Park Highway has been cleared.

All west and eastbound lanes on the highway have been reopened.

WFXR News will update this story as further information about the crash is released.

–

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — All west and eastbound lanes on Fairystone Park Highway have been blocked off after a vehicle went up in flames on Thursday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says the fire is near Cedar Street and Chestnut Oak Drive.

At this time, drivers can expect delays and all traffic from VA-57 is being diverted onto Route, 678, Stones Dairy Road. From there, drivers are directed onto Saddleridge Road, to Cedar Street, and then back onto the highway.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

WFXR News will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.