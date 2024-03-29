What veggies can grow in a partially shaded spot? Meet a handful that might produce

When I think back to my early childhood, one of my most prominent and vivid memories is swinging in my parents’ backyard next to my dad’s tiny vegetable garden, enjoying the sun’s heat on my face. It was the early ’90s in rural Kansas, and with little else to occupy my time during that era, I was fascinated by how you can see light through your eyelids and determined to explore that capability to its fullest.

Silly as it was, I now have a special appreciation of that memory as an adult. With many of my sunny spring days enjoyed indoors from a cubicle (yes, even as a horticulturist), the longing to be meandering in a quiet nook of the world with abundant sunshine pouring down on me can be strong. That sentiment is also shared by fruit and vegetable plants.

Every now and then, in the K-State Johnson County Extension office I will get an inquiry about the production capabilities of vegetable gardens, specifically in areas limited to partial or full shade. Shaded areas are classified as any space with less than four hours of direct sunlight daily. Partially shaded areas get four to five hours of sunlight.

And full sun, the determinant required by all fruits and vegetables to produce well, entails six-plus hours of direct sunlight per day. Thus, growing any type of produce in the shade is going to be a challenge.

There is, however, a select group of plants that may still be able to perform for you if you can at least pull off partial shade within your growing area. Cool season crops such as lettuce, spinach and radishes can benefit from light shading as it protects them from damage incurred by the summer sun. Beans, beets, broccoli, peas and potatoes can also handle a light shade, provided they aren’t expected to produce as much as they would otherwise. As for fruits, currants, gooseberries and brambles will tolerate light shade, provided the latter has decreased yields.

For larger fruiting vegetables (and fruits), abundant sunshine is necessary for the physiological processes that specifically form the fruit. These would be best omitted from shaded areas, or you can consider alternatives to addressing the shade. Selective pruning of trees is already recommended for their optimal health. Doing the same to increase light infiltration through a tree canopy is possible if done carefully. This said, never remove more than 30% of live growth from a tree at once. Over-stressed trees lead to longevity problems.

With creativity, even those relegated primarily to shade can enjoy a harvest from their gardens. And to all my fellow gardeners out there, I encourage you to go out and enjoy the sun, too. See the light through your eyelids. Remind your inner child why this hobby has become so dear to you. It may be simple, but those tiny moments make it all worth it.

Anthony Reardon is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Need help? Contact the Johnson County Extension gardening hotline at 913-715-7050 or email garden.help@jocogov.org.