Vegas Shooter Sued Cosmopolitan Resort After Slip-and-Fall Injury in 2012

The gunman who carried out the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history is seen on newly discovered video from a 2012 incident.

Stephen Paddock was examined by paramedics after claiming he was injured in a slip-and-fall accident at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

He later sued the resort as a result of his injuries.

The casino’s attorney, Martin Kravitz, described Paddock as “kind of slovenly in appearance. He was in shorts, not the cleanest-looking shirt, wearing these old, old flip-flops and he was carrying in a paper bag, a beer.”

Paddock said he was on his way to a suite for high rollers when he fell to the floor and staggered back to his feet.

He asked for more than $32,000 in medical expenses and damages, but an arbitrator determined his claim was “without merit.”

Kravitz said Paddock fell because “he slipped out of his flip-flops and went to the floor.”

