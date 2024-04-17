Vegas Golden Knights reveal LosVGK mural
Vegas Golden Knights reveal LosVGK mural
Vegas Golden Knights reveal LosVGK mural
Comedy Central just greenlit a cartoon based on the classic Sega arcade game Golden Axe. It stars Danny Pudi, Carl Tart, Lisa Gilroy and Matthew Rhys, among others.
After misinterpreting user posts about Klay Thompson's poor shooting during an NBA game, X's AI bot Grok created a fictitious story on the social media platform's trending section.
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, by Sayonara Wild Hearts devs, releases on May 19. It’ll be available for the Switch and PC via Steam.
Get your headphones ready. Whether you're a Swiftie or a Pearl Jam fan, its a big week for new music.
This week Boston Dynamics retired its well-known Atlas robot that was powered by hydraulics. Then today it unveiled its new Atlas robot, which is powered by electricity. The change might not seem like much, but TechCrunch's Brian Heater told the TechCrunch Minute that the now-deprecated hydraulics system was out of date.
The biggest news stories this morning: NASA confirms its space trash pierced Florida man’s roof, A Netflix true crime documentary may have used AI-generated images of a real person, Insta360’s X4 camera is the first 8K 360-degree video.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Former senior SpaceX executive Tom Ochinero is teaming up with SpaceX alum-turned-VC Achal Upadhyaya and one of Sequoia’s top finance leaders, Spencer Hemphill, on a new venture called Interlagos Capital, TechCrunch has learned. There is little public information available about Interlagos, and the trio did not respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Ochinero, Upadhyaya and Hemphill are all listed on the documents.
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will have more range and a cheaper price than initially revealed.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
The Alfa Romeo Milano will now be the Alfa Romeo Junior after the Italian government forced a name change.
SMU cornerback Teddy Knox is also being sued for his role in the crash.
Order guides detail five Dodge Charger Daytona First Edition configurations, two for the R/T, three for the Scat Pack. Dealer orders should open April 22.
'I'm 60 years old and I am amazed when I look sexy': 7,000 shoppers give this top a five-star rating.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
Meta's chatbot in Instagram isn't doing anything Instagram-specific, however. It's the same bot available in all other Meta apps.
Although Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were declared legally single in 2019, they are at a standstill over "Magic Mike" money. Here's what that means.
She recommends ditching expensive brands and sticking with a tried-and-true favorite from Palmer's.
Possibility Space, an independent game studio with employees distributed across the globe, was abruptly shut down today.
Google is killing the VPN service that comes with One subscriptions, because nobody's using it.