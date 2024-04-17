Vegas Golden Knights reveal LosVGK mural

TechCrunch

Former senior SpaceX executive Tom Ochinero is teaming up with SpaceX alum-turned-VC Achal Upadhyaya and one of Sequoia’s top finance leaders, Spencer Hemphill, on a new venture called Interlagos Capital, TechCrunch has learned. There is little public information available about Interlagos, and the trio did not respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Ochinero, Upadhyaya and Hemphill are all listed on the documents.