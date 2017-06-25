This article, Vegan Recipes for the 4th of July Grill, originally appeared on Chowhound.

It’s officially summer and 4th of July is right around the corner. That means it’s grilling time. Whether you eat a plant-based diet or just want to consume lighter fare at your next barbecue, 4th of July’s typical meat-heavy dishes can be easy to avoid. Some people may have preconceived ideas that eating vegan is restrictive and that couldn’t be more false.

Satisfy your appetite and chow on some charred veggies, fresh fruit, and alternative burgers. You’ll feel sated, with plenty of room to down a beer or two. Here are some recommendations for your menu.

Sides and starters:

Easy Guacamole

Usually, guac is vegan (sometimes people sprinkle cheese on top). Whip up this recipe to nosh on while the grill gets hot. The flavor is amped up with jalapeños and scallions. Dip with your favorite tortilla chips or eat plain. Get our Easy Guacamole recipe.

Green Bean and Cherry Tomato Salad

Pair your entrée with this light side dish to load up on veggies. It’ll taste summery fresh with Italian parsley leaves and stems. Get our Green Bean and Cherry Tomato Salad recipe.

Grilled Eggplant and Red Pepper with Israeli Couscous

Who says you can’t add some Israeli flavor to your food on U.S. Independence Day? Prepare the lemon and tahini-flavored couscous first, then add the grilled eggplant and red peppers to the dish. Get our Grilled Eggplant and Red Pepper with Israeli Couscous recipe.

Grilled Corn with Soy Sauce and Mirin

Forgo flavoring your corn with butter, and instead try this Japanese-inspired side dish with soy sauce and mirin. Get our Grilled Corn with Soy Sauce and Mirin recipe.

Main dishes:

Quinoa-Stuffed Grilled Zucchini

