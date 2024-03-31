What to do if you’ve been mis-sold a timeshare

Have you been mis-sold a timeshare or inherited a relative’s bad deal? Email us at money@telegraph.co.uk

Timeshares were widely marketed in the 1990s, but for many the dream of annual getaways turned into a costly nightmare.

More than 500,000 timeshare owners bought shares in a resort or property overseas believing they had secured cheap holidays for years to come.

But many now feel they were pressured into buying a product that ended up costing them thousands of pounds in ever-increasing annual fees, with no clear way of getting out of the contract.

The timeshare industry is largely unregulated and victims often struggle to pursue redress while dealing with business and authorities in Britain and abroad at the same time.

To make matters worse, timeshare owners can find themselves at risk of being scammed by unscrupulous companies that promise to exit the contract in exchange for a fee, only to disappear the moment the money arrives in their bank account.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how you can get out of a timeshare as safely as possible, without falling victim to scams, as well as how to get your money back.

What is a timeshare?

Timeshare owners pay a lump sum for the right to stay in the property for a set number of weeks each year. Usually the owner either buys weeks at the property or points which are then used to book holidays there.

But in some cases years can pass without the owner ever holidaying there. On top of this, timeshare owners will usually pay annual fees.

The main problems

Rising annual fees which later become unaffordable

Difficulties selling the timeshare on the resale market

Exit payments and excessive notice periods

“In-perpetuity” clauses that mean the timeshare liabilities pass on to the owner’s children after death

Scammers claiming to help victims exit contracts or claim refunds in exchange for payment

How to exit a timeshare

Check if you are still within the “cooling-off period”. Legislation introduced in 2010 states that companies must allow consumers to exit a timeshare contract in the first 14 days without paying cancellation costs.

If the business failed to inform you of the cooling-off period, then this can be extended to one year and 14 days.

However, many timeshare owners have contracts they have held for years or even decades. If this is the case and you now want to get out of the timeshare, contact the company and find out more about their exit policy.

Timeshare companies may try to offer you an upgrade or a new contract – but you should not enter into a new agreement.

Be wary of any third-party business offering to help you end your contract. Rogue firms will prey on timeshare owners, promising to get them out of the arrangement in exchange for a fee. Once the fee is paid, the company usually vanishes, leaving the owner still trapped in the timeshare.

If you have been a victim of fraud you should report it to Action Fraud.

If you feel the contract terms were unfair, or not properly explained to you, then you may decide you need legal advice in order to pursue a claim. But remember that not all legal firms are regulated. To ensure you are paying for a good service, use the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s register to find a law firm. You can also contact Citizens Advice for advice free of charge.

How to get your money back

Getting compensation from a timeshare company can be very difficult, especially since a number of firms disappeared once their aggressive sales practices became well known.

However, you may still be able to get your money back if you used a credit card or loan to buy the timeshare.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), a mediator, can only look into complaints about regulated companies. It also cannot look into timeshare complaints that are not about a financial product. But if you borrowed money to buy the timeshare, the FOS can look into things to see if the credit provider was responsible.

The High Court ruled last year that Shawbrook and Barclays Partner Finance (formerly Clydesdale Financial Services) had breached consumer protection rules by offering loans to buy timeshares. This was because the timeshares were sold as investments and not holiday destinations.

As a result thousands could be eligible for compensation, although the banks have said that each case will be assessed individually. One of the lenders, Shawbrook Bank, estimates it could end up paying £11.4m in compensation.

To see if you could be eligible for a refund, you should contact the bank in the first instance. Once you have done this, you can escalate your case to the ombudsman.

Asking the FOS to investigate your complaint is free, and you do not need a financial representative to pursue this.

The FOS recommends that consumers give them as much information as possible about what went wrong so they can properly investigate their case.

