The VDOT wants YOUR feedback on potential improvements in Petersburg!

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to hear from you.

VDOT is seeking feedback from Petersburg's residents on a transportation study looking into potential safety and operational improvements in the city.

The survey is part of a study that began last year and focuses on identified area needs, including safety improvement, traffic relief, infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists and improved transit access. The study area includes:

Wagner Road from S. Crater Road to Normandy Drive;

S. Crater Road from Wagner Road to Rives Road;

Rives Road from S. Crater Road to Lakeshore Drive.

The online survey will be available from April 15 through April 29. The community input received through this survey will help the study team clarify and refine their recommendations for potential improvements in Petersburg and determine whether they will pursue future funding opportunities.

The study is expected to be completed by this summer and is part of the Project Pipeline program, which was created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) to identify cost-effective solutions to Virginia's transportation needs.

Inquires? Comments? Please contact District Transpotation Planning Manager Liz McAdory at liz.mcadory@vdot.virginia.gov, or call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623).

