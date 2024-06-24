VDOT: Portion of 646 to close in IOW during repairs

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning as early as Tuesday, June 25 the Virginia Department of Transportation, or VDOT, plan to close a portion of Route 646, or Garrison Drive, to replace the bridge over Burnt Mills Swamp, near Windsor in Isle of Wight County.

As a result, Garrison Drive will be closed between Tar Road and Cut Thru Road with signed detours in place.

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.