VDOT explains why some saw $15 toll charge on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some drivers may have noticed a shocking charge on their E-ZPass after traveling on I-64 in Norfolk on Tuesday, April 2.

VDOT responded to why there was an alarming $15 toll price on the I-64 Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes, near Tidewater Drive.

Around 5:50 a.m. on April 2, there was a backup on the I-64 Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes, due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Virginia State Police requested the Express Lanes be closed for safety around 6:20 a.m.

However, during the period between when the closure was requested and the actual closure, cars were still able to enter the reversible express lanes. The toll system automatically increased the price as the congestion increased.

Motorists that were already in the Express Lanes behind the crash site were stopped while Virginia State Police and first responders worked to clear the crash, VDOT states. Around 6:30 a.m., one lane opened in the Reversible Express Lanes, allowing traffic to flow, and the crash was fully cleared at approximately 9 a.m.

The backup of traffic caused some to be charged $15 for the toll. However, VDOT is allowing for relief for some of the individuals affected.

“Since many motorists did not experience the reliable travel time they expected due to the crash, tolls will not be charged during the time period of 5:45-9:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 2,” VDOT said, in an email to WAVY. “Any toll that may have posted to a customer’s E-ZPass account for this period will be correct to $0.00.”

The minimum non-HOV toll prices are set at $0.55 for the Norfolk Reversible Express Lanes and prior to the time of the crash, the toll was $3.05.

