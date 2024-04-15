SWOOPE – Virginia Department of Transportation crews are replacing a bridge deck over Eidson Creek, and road closures are coming.

Beginning on April 22, Glebe School Road (Route 708) between Eidson Creek Road (Route 710) and Miller Road (Route 711) will be closed to through traffic for three and a half weeks. VDOT’s alternate routes are:

Drivers approaching from the west will turn left onto Route 876 (Cattleman Road), then right onto Route 703 (Hewitt Road), then right onto Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road) to return to Route 708.

Drivers approaching from the east will turn right onto Route 710 (Eidson Creek Road), then left onto Route 703 (Hewitt Road), then left onto Route 876 (Cattleman Road) to return to Route 708.

The project is expected to finish around May 16, if the weather allows.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: VDOT announces nearly month-long road closure around Swoope